City of Moody looks to bring business to vacant Fred’s building

MOODY — The city of Moody has taken steps to try and bring in more revenue to both itself and the county by filling the city’s vacant Fred’s building. During the city council’s meeting Monday, the council entered into a development agreement with developer TCG Crossroads Plaza. It approved tax incentives to make the location more attractive for certain retailers.
The St. Clair County Commission also entered into a similar agreement during its meeting the following day.
Any store owner who uses the building would receive a 50 percent tax incentive from both the city and the county for a period of no more than 10 years and up to no more than $960,000 from the city and $240,000 from the county. This would be a total rebate of no more than $1.2 million dollars assuming it pays out within 10 years. The taxes rebated will be only of those generated by the new business.
According to James Hill, who is the attorney for both Moody and the county, the developer will only be able to seek out certain retailers to fill the vacant building according to Moody zoning regulations. Hill gave an example of a hardware store or grocers as to who would be able to utilize the space.
During Moody’s meeting, St. Clair Economic Development Council Director Don Smith said he was optimistic about the future success of the project.
“I just want to give my support for this project and this structured incentive. It's allowing you to be very proactive in back filling a building that’s vacant with a developer that has a lot of experience and the great this is it's not coming out of (the city’s) pocket, it's actually going to be funded from the generation of the activity of the new retailer coming in,” Smith said. “It's a benefit for everyone — the city, the citizens and also the developer.”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the purchase of a taser for the police department;
—Approved for two police officers to attend a leadership training in Florence;
—Approved the purchase of ryegrass for the parks and rec athletic field at a cost of $137;
—Approved the purchase of key fobs for the Civic Center at a cost of $300;
—Approved for Alabama Power to install two street lights on Acmar road;
—Approved repairers for the rear shocks and balance tires on a fire department vehicle;
—Approved the purchase of uniforms for the fire department from Sew Nice at $400 and Galls at $350;
—Approved the installation of four new fire hydrants on Acton Road, Pine Hill Road Aldridge Land and McCrory Road at a cost of $14,000;
—Approved a fire protection upgrade at the Moody Industrial Park;
—Entered into an agreement for professional services with CMH Architects to provide architectural and engineering services on the police headquarters and court building for the city.
—And, canceled the Dec. 27 meeting.