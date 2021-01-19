City of Leeds welcomes Be Set Free counseling services

LEEDS -- The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Leeds performed a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 13, for Be Set Free counseling services, located at 1628 Ninth St. Owner Angela Davis is a counselor and life coach who just moved her counseling practice to Leeds.
Davis is available to help anyone who is struggling with grief, depression, self-esteem, coping skills, drugs/alcohol abuse, anger, stress, domestic violence and more.
“We are in a time where everyone is in need of guidance and support,” a representative of the chamber said. They added that due to COVID-19, the world is in a place that is considered to be the "new norm." However, people have lost loved ones, lost jobs and lost hope during this pandemic.
Counseling services are for anyone who may need someone to talk to or just someone to listen.
Davis shared some information about her counseling and coaching services on video, which is available on the chamber’s website at https://leedsareachamber.com/welcome-be-set-free/.
Those who have a need or know anyone who might need counseling services for any reason can consider a referral to Angela Davis and her counseling service.
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other sessions can be conducted through Zoom to assist with meeting the needs of the community. Davis can also be reached at 205-702-6204.
For more information, visit https://besetfree.website.