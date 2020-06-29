City of Leeds makes donation to family of Moody officer killed in line of duty (with photos)

LEEDS -- The city of Leeds is giving back to the family of fallen Moody police officer Lt. Stephen Williams.
Mayor David Miller presented a check to Michelle Williams, wife of Lt. Williams, in the amount of $14,297 on behalf of Rails & Ales and the city of Leeds from a recent fundraiser. The presentation took place recently at the Moody Police Department.
Miller shared his condolences, and those from the city of Leeds, with Michelle as he presented her with the check.
“Our police officers’ families are our families,” Moody Mayor Pro Tem Linda Crow said during the presentation, “Michelle, you will always be family to us …”
Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt was also on hand for the presentation.
“We really appreciated everything the city of Leeds had already done, the fundraisers and all of the concern shown to the family of Lt. Williams, the Moody Police Department and the city of Moody.” Hunt said. “This has been hard. I never want to see another one of my officers lost in the line of duty.”
The Rails & Ales fundraiser was held recently to raise money for the family of the fallen officer. Among other donors, the city of Leeds contributed $2,000 and Leeds Water Works contributed $2,000.
Williams was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at the Super 8 hotel in Moody.
While no details of the fatal shooting have been made public, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed June 3 that Williams, 50, of Alabaster, died from gunshot wounds late the night before.
Capital murder charges in connection with the shooting have been brought against Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27, and Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28, both of Birmingham. Both appeared in court June 8, when they were advised of the charges and had attorneys appointed to represent them.
Other entities in the county have also reached out to help Moody during the city’s time of mourning.
During a recent St. Clair County Commission meeting, county attorney James King III said the county Sheriff’s Office ran some EMS calls in the city of Moody while the Police Department attended Williams’ funeral June 8.
Pell City fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his department also helped the city of Moody during the funeral. Kurzejeski said he and some members of his department ran EMS calls during the funeral so the Moody Fire Department could attend.
He said the Leeds and Odenville fire departments also helped manage calls during the service.