City of Leeds donates 5K to Leeds High School football team

LEEDS -- The city of Leeds recently donated $5,000 to the Leeds High School football team that will go toward the total cost of $35,000 to purchase new safety helmets.
“I didn’t even ask for this, they just heard about the project going on, and the mayor (David Miller) and the City Council got together and made this generous donation,” said Leeds head football coach Jerry Hood.
“That’s just a wonderful gesture, and I salute the city of Leeds for helping Leeds City Schools and Leeds High School football.”
Hood has been coaching high school football for 30 years, including the last two at Leeds.
“We made a commitment here in Leeds, Leeds City Schools and the city of Leeds to try to put our kids in the very best that we can put them in,” said Hood.
“If a baseball player wants to hit well, he buys the best bat that he can, and if I’m a football player and that’s my son out there, I want to put the best equipment I can put on him from a safety perspective. I can buy cheaper helmets, but is that really what’s best for our high school football team?”
There were many silent donors who put money towards the project, and with the donation from the city of Leeds, the football team was able to hit its goal of $35,000 and get new safety helmets for the 2020 season.
Those who want to stay up to date on Leeds City Schools athletics and Leeds High School football can visit leedsk12.org/leedshighschool/athletics.