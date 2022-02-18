City of Ashville selected as Alabama Community of Excellence

ASHVILLE — The city of Ashville held its first community meeting Tuesday after being selected as an Alabama Community of Excellence. According to ACE’s website, the program provides technical assistance to select communities in order to strengthen their long-term economic success
Mayor Derrick Mostella said that the main benefit of being named an ACE community means that the city is provided with numerous resources and connections that would not be available otherwise. He added that being named an ACE community also gives the city a certain title that looks good especially when applying for grants.
Mostella said the community meeting Tuesday had a great turnout.
“We had a fantastic day,” he said. “I think I was able to learn a lot and I think everybody I talked to walked away pleased with the turnout and pleased with the tenor and tone of what we were trying to do.”
The event included a tour of the city and parts of the county in an attempt for ACE to assess Ashville as a whole. The city also brought in citizens and local business owners to voice their opinions and visions in order to make sure that the city works towards those goals as well.
“Once we were able to establish that and the baseline there, I think we’ll move forward and the conversations will be, 'OK, how do we go about accomplishing these things at this point?'” Mostella said, adding that some of the main focuses will include parks and recreation, downtown development and economic development.
“We want to make sure that we don’t have tunnel vision and are always aware of the bigger picture and how these things work together,” he said, adding that the city wants to continue making Ashville a destination location for potential homeowners and commercial development.
“We’re doing all we can to push the city forward. So, we’re hopeful that the recognition and our name and the work that we’ve done will follow us as we continue to apply for these grant opportunities and things like that, so for us, it's about legitimizing who we are and what we’re trying to accomplish,” the mayor said.