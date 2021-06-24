City of Ashville preps for its Independence Day celebration

The Ashville City County met for its regular meeting June 21 to discuss its upcoming Fourth of July celebration to take place Saturday, July 3. During the meeting, the council discussed waiving business license requirements for vendors and food truck criteria for the day of the event.
Those who want to run a food truck with the city are usually required to purchase a $100 permit for the year and pay $25 for each day it wants to do business. Mayor Derrick Mostella emphasized that most people won’t pay over $100 up front with the intent of setting up only for that one day.
“We want to be flexible and inviting for anyone who may want to give us a try,” Mostella said.
He added that he wants as many vendors and food trucks to come to Ashville for the event in hopes that they will want to return and do regular business.
Mostella also said that in the future, those who do have a permit and business license already will be given priority for events.
“If there’s two barbecue trucks that want to come and one has a business license here and a permit, I definitely think they should be booted to the front of the line, just my personal opinion,” the mayor said.
“Hopefully, that is a problem that we have one day, that we have people wanting to come here.”
The council approved to waive the food truck and vendor requirements. It also voted to close Street E for the day of the event.
In other matters, the council:
—Allowed the mayor to sign Task Order No. 6 for the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Project to engage Skipper Consulting, Inc Traffic Study in the amount of $29,555 in the case that ALDOT approved the TAP application;
—Approved the Ashville Sports Foundation Sponsorship in the amount of $1,700;
—Amended the personnel handbook to declare June 19 as a paid holiday for city employees;
—Allowed the mayor to enter into a contract with David ACton Building Corporation for the library renovation upon review by the city attorney;
—Surplused a broken merry-go-round at the city park;
—And, changed the date of the July 5 meeting to July 6.