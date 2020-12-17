City of Argo votes to cancel Christmas parade amid weather issues

The City of Argo unanimously voted to cancel its Christmas parade during its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 14. The city had to postpone the parade on its original date, Saturday, Dec. 12, due to weather issues.
The city council considered rescheduling the parade for the following Saturday, however, the council and Argo Christmas Parade Committee agreed it would be best to cancel the parade altogether with multiple issues factoring into the decision.
Mayor Betty Bradley said many of the parade personnel already made plans to visit each of their families for Christmas that day and felt it was unfair to ask them to give up a second weekend.
Bradley also emphasized that having the parade during the week would also present scheduling conflicts as it would have to take place during the day due to lack of street lights in Argo.
“We didn't think it would be fair to make [parade workers] give up the last weekend before Christmas,” Bradley said.
The City of Argo uses the annual parade as a way to raise money for its Christmas for Kids program that helps provide Christmas presents for children in the Argo area who may not receive gifts otherwise.
Despite the cancellation, the city recently was presented with a $3,000 check from local businesses who still opted to donate.
Some of the local businesses in Argo who donated include Hilltop Farms, Argo Hardware, Buckeye Gas And Grocery, Massey Asphalt Paving and ABC Towing.
The city is also selling T-shirts to continue to raise money for the program and the Argo Community Food Bank. The shirts can be purchased from the previously mentioned businesses as well as Liberty Automotive, Southland BBQ and Fox's Pizza in Argo.