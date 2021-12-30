City of Argo surprises Sgt. Como with Officer of the Year award

ARGO — The Argo City Council has named Sergeant Jackson Como as its 2021 Officer of the Year, and it came as a surprise to the man of the hour.
The council presented the award during its meeting Tuesday, although Como didn't realize he would be honored.
During the meeting, the council asked Como to give the routine police report in place of Chief Glenn Wells, and as Como was giving the report, Wells and Captain Alan Busler walked in unexpectedly with a red Santa Claus bag. While Como was attempting to stay on track with his report with a look of confusion on his face. Argo Mayor Betty Bradley then stopped Como to let him in on the surprise.
“Let me stop you there, Jack. We kind of pulled a fast one on you,” Bradley said, laughing. “We kept this a secret. I’ll let Chief Wells and Captain Busler tell y’all what’s about to happen.”
Wells then announced Como is Argo’s 2021 Officer of the Year. The accolades in the red bag included a trophy and plaque for Como.
After giving Como his awards, Wells talked about when the Sergeant first came to Argo and later decided he wanted to work for its police department, entering into the reserve in order to do so.
“Jack has been a fantastic officer and it's been great to have him,” Wells said. “Jack, it's been a pleasure working with you. You certainly do deserve this.”
Como, seemingly speechless, responded with, “This is really nice. Thank you.”
Mayor Bradley also took a moment to commend Como.
“Jack, I just wanted to tell you how much the city appreciates all the work you’ve done out here and how grateful we are you’ve kept our community safe and always being there when we needed you. You’ve done more than anyone has expected of an officer so we appreciate you,” she said.
Como responded jokingly, “It’s been a great experience, most of the time.”