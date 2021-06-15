City of Argo considers adopting zoning ordinance

ARGO — During its regular meeting on Monday, the Argo City Council looked at adopting a zoning ordinance with help from the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.
Two representatives from the company gave a presentation to the council. They said they feel this is a necessary next step as the population and housing market have both grown over 100% over the last 20-years.
In 2008, the city of Argo tried to establish a zoning ordinance, however, it fell through at the time due to litigation issues.
The RPCGB emphasized that they offer a federal grant program that the city qualifies for that would pay 80 percent of the costs. The city’s local funds would cover the remainder. Overall, the cost was estimated to be right under $100,000, where the city would be responsible for approximately $20,000.
If the council decides to go through with this, it will need to adopt a resolution and sign an agreement with the company. A zoning commission will then come together to create a long-term, comprehensive plan for the city with help from the RPCGB. A large portion of the decisions will be based on input from residents and what they want to see with the new zoning ordinances. The project will begin no later than 2022.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved the resignation of Chief James Downing;
— Approved a request from Jim Boothe to send a letter to the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau;
— Approved additional paving for the municipal court parking lot in the amount of $6,500 with Massey Asphalt Paving;
— And, approved to open the waste management bidding process.