Christy Burleson

Hello my friends, I hope this finds you well.
This might be a subject that I shouldn’t discuss, but here it goes.
The other day, I drove by Sammy’s, which is a Gentleman’s Club in Homewood.
We are all adults here, well mostly, and we all know what kind of business this is.
Now this is solely my opinion but not a place I am fond of, never have I stepped one foot inside the door. I thought about my daughters, Zoey is 6, and Caitlyn is 22, and how I would feel if they worked there.
I’d be absolutely heartbroken - I’d go there and I would probably be carried out in handcuffs.
You see, it dawned on me this vicious cycle of life with females.
Often we feel unworthy, useless and we lower our standards and allow things that disrespect this amazing creature that God intended for us to be.
Many times it stems from abuse as a child; maybe a bad home life, parents who drink, or it could be a woman trying to earn money to get away from an abusive husband.
It often starts in our homes, with our children, mostly our girls.
We must raise them to be independent, strong and God fearing.
We must raise our children to have self-worth, so they value who they are, and never lower their standards.
Men wouldn’t go, if women wouldn’t be there.
Caitlyn is about to graduate Nursing School in three months, and I am proud to say she will never have to settle for less.
Daily I tell Zoey how amazing and how strong she is, even at 6. She needs to hear it. It’s molding her into who she will become.
Blessings to each of you till we meet again.