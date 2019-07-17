Springville residents are welcomed and invited to Christmas In July at Gargus Market on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The market is located at 38277 U.S. 231 near Whitney Junction and Highway 11. There are more than 30 vendors setting up so far. Santa will be coming by in his summer attire to see the kids and there will be shaved ice, lunch, homemade fried pies, homemade ice cream and other homemade goodies. Don't miss this. Mark your calendars because there will be fun for everyone.
Picnic in the Park is still feeding the kids every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in Big Spring Park. The last two Wednesdays will be July 24 and July 31. The event is brought to you by Springville Fist UMC partnered with Springville School Lunchroom Student Summer Feeding Program. There are Splash Pad entrance armbands with every kid meal. We have food for 50, come feed the kids on us.
Girls With Guitars Reunion will be Saturday, July 20, at Sugar Creek Supper Club in Hayden. Springville's own Something Else Trio will be there joining in the fun. All Local Color fans will remember the joys of seeing Kelli Johnson, Janet Hall and the irrepressible Lolly Lee sharing their original songs while laughing, joking and having a thoroughly grand time. The club is at 344 Camp Road in Hayden. From Alabama 160, turn onto County Road 45 (at the Pumpkin Patch sign) and go 1.8 miles. Tickets are $20 (cash please). Call or text Merle Dollar at 205-527-0232 for reservations or make an online reservation at www.sugarcreedsupperclub.com. This is one of those “must see” shows you don't want to miss.
The next meeting of the Springville Preservation Society will be Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. upstairs at the museum. All are welcome.