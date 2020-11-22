Christmas comes early for Maverick Heartly

ODENVILLE -- It’s every little boy’s dream to have something with a motor, and recently, the dream came true for little Maverick Heartly.
Maverick and his dad, Jeremy, attended a special holiday event Nov. 14 at Odenville Auto Parts and The Man Store to kick off the Christmas season. At the end of the event, they took home a brand-new ATV as the grand prize winner.
Many families came out to the auto parts store for free hot dogs, giving their children an opportunity to visit Santa and register for door prizes. Any child 12 years old and younger in attendance could register for the free beginner ATV or dirt bike.
Adults could register for free door prizes that were given away regularly between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The radio station 94.1 The River announced door prize winners every 15 minutes.
The event included a table set up for children to make a wish list of five items that they wanted for Christmas in preparation to see Santa face-to-face. This proved to be especially helpful for kids who were a little shy and timid when meeting Santa in person.
Each child had his/her picture made with Santa. The photos were posted on the store’s Facebook page so families could share them.
Shane Miller is the owner/operator of Odenville Auto Parts & the Man Store, which specializes in new ATVs and dirt bikes for beginners and children. His passion is to help parents obtain an ATV that they can afford.
Miller loves to educate parents about beginner ATVs and help in the buying process so parents know what to expect when making this type of purchase and how to properly maintain the vehicle once it is in operation.
Miller has 30-plus years in the auto parts business and has owned his own business for over 17. His goal is to treat customers with respect and provide great customer service.
For more information on Odenville Auto Parts and The Man Store, call 205- 629-9111 or visit www.shopmanstore.com.