ODENVILLE – The city will have a new choice of food for lunch starting this Wednesday as a food truck from Chick-fil-A will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 14178 U.S. 411 next to Windstream.
Scott Robinson is an operator for Chick-fil-A in Leeds, and has been with the company since 1988. He said the company is giving the Leeds location the freedom to go outside the restaurant with food trucks and tents.
“We just felt like Odenville is a big fan base for us,” Robinson said. “And it is a little under-served due to the distance to Leeds. So, we thought we would bring Chick-fil-A to them.”
Robinson said the Chick-fil-A food truck will start out every Wednesday and Friday and will expand as the demand is there.
“Based on the feedback we have received from the community, we’re excited and wish we were starting right now,” Robinson said. “I think we are ready to go and I hope the community is excited as we are.”
Shannon Johnson is marketing director for Chick-fil-A, and has been with the company 18 months. She said Chick-fil-A officials have prepared everything and all is ready to go. She said the way the food truck works is food is brought to the truck from the store instead of cooking onsite.
“We will have a limited menu,” Johnson said. “It is not the full Chick-fil-A menu. We will be able to serve our Chick-fil-A sandwiches, spicy sandwiches and grilled wraps. We will have nuggets available on a limited supply, along with some other essentials. We will have someone going back and forth to the store, so there will always be hot fresh food. That’s what we pride ourselves in serving.”
Lovejoy Realty owner Lyman Lovejoy leased the property to Chick-fil-A and said he was proud to have Chick-fil-A in Odenville.
“We are always looking for new food sources and new places to eat,” he said. “I am sure their fantastic legacy will follow them to Odenville.”
