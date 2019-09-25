Hello everyone. I hope this finds you well. I hope you all had a good week/weekend. Mine was amazing. Is there such a thing as a bad one? I rode my bicycle at Chief Ladiga, by myself, and finished with a personal record of 88 miles.
I rode from Anniston to Cedartown, Ga. Every time I ride on that trail, I leave my “worries” there and I become a happier person.
I had a girls’ day with my 22-year-old daughter, Caitlyn, and that, my friends, is what I want to talk about. She gets quite mad at me because I tell too much, but I can’t help it. I share with you my life experiences in hopes that we all learn and grow and become better people.
We ate lunch at Applebee’s, and the restaurant was full. As I looked around, everyone was looking down at their cell phones. This tempted me to pick up mine, but I looked at my daughter across from me, the one who is in nursing school, almost in her last semester, the one who will soon “fly the coop.”
There was absolutely nothing on my cell phone that could compare to the time that I had sitting there with her. We laughed, talked about cute guys, about where she’ll live and work, talked about past hurts and failures and how that led us to where we are today.
She is my best friend. Has it always been this way? No. She would tell you I have changed a lot. Let us show more understanding, less authority. Show them more love, less anger. After all, no matter what my children do, I will ALWAYS have their back, right or wrong. I will ALWAYS be on their side. I literally cherish every second as if it might be my last.
Blessings to each of you until we meet again.