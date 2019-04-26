2 charged in connection with string of mini storage burglaries

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A string of burglaries in several mini storage buildings throughout the area has led to charges being filed against two suspects.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray identified the suspects as Jeremy Taylor, 35, of Talladega, and Robert Holliday, 32, of Odenville.
Murray said the St. Clair County Criminal Investigations Division has been working with the Pell City Police Department, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Odenville Police Department and the Lincoln Police Department on this case.
Taylor was arrested on three counts of third-degree burglary and booked into the St. Clair County Jail.
Holliday has been charged with receiving stolen property from C&T mini storage off Highway 174 near Pell City. Authorities were searching for him as of Friday.
“There will be more arrests to follow,” Murray said.
