PELL CITY -- The Chapel in the Pines kicked off its summer services this past Sunday at Pell City Lakeside Park, and released a schedule of speakers for the next six weeks.
Sunrise services are held each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. from May-September in the Chapel in the Pines Amphitheater.
The amphitheater is near Lakeside Park boat ramp, allowing local residents to travel to Sunday services by car or by boat.
Chapel in the Pines is a casual worship service.
Each week, a different minister or pastor from the community provides the Sunday morning service at the Chapel in the Pines.
First United Methodist Church of Pell City Pastor Byron Vance kicked off Chapel in the Pines services this past Sunday.
Rev. Greg Hand with Grace Chapel of Eden will provide this Sunday’s, May 12, message.
He is followed by Dr. Michael Barber with Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday, May 19.
Rev. William Robinson will round out the speakers for May with his message on Sunday, May 26.
In June, Deacon Serge Brazzolotto, with Our Lady of the Lake, is slated to speak on Sunday, June 9, and Rev. Jeff Wilson with First Baptist Church South is slated to deliver the sermon on Sunday, June 16.
Speakers for the rest of June, July, August and September are to be announced at a later date.
The amphitheater was built in 2014.
The Chapel in the Pines Board, which is an outreach program of the First United Methodist Church in Pell City, spent about $40,000 towards the construction of the amphitheater, which officially opened for Christmas Eve services in December 2014. In addition, Easter sunrise services are held at the amphitheater each year.
It’s also used for other city and public functions and events. Lake Logan Martin serves as the backdrop for the amphitheater.