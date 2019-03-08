Thunderstorms are likely in parts of Calhoun County Saturday, and there’s a chance of a tornado, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service on Friday warned of a risk of damaging winds, strong storms and tornadoes across a wide swath of northern Alabama this weekend, arriving sometime between noon Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
“The biggest threat is going to be in Gadsden and points west,” said Gary Goggins, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera.
March is historically the state’s second most active month for tornadoes, the start of a spring storm season that peaks in April. The state is still reeling from tornadoes that struck Lee County just last weekend, killing 23 people.
Goggins said forecasters expect more than one wave of storms moving west to east Saturday. It’s unclear exactly when those storms will reach Calhoun County. Still, it’s likely to happen closer to the end of the noon-to-3 a.m. window.
“By the time this gets to Anniston, we expect a lot of the most severe weather will be over,” he said.
Forecasters originally placed the entire county in a “marginal” risk area for strong storms. By Friday afternoon, they’d revised their prediction, with only Ohatchee and other western parts of the county in the risk area.
Goggins said Calhoun County residents should keep an eye out for the weather even late into the evening, as the storms approach.
“You should always be weather-aware,” he said. “Make sure that you have multiple ways to receive a warning when there’s a severe weather risk.”