Chance of severe weather for local area shifts to Friday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The National Weather Service said Wednesday the possibility of severe weather for Calhoun, St. Clair and Talladega counties has shifted to the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
Meteorologist in Charge Chris Darden with the NWS said the system being tracked has slowed and will now likely not affect the area until early Friday.
Darden said the area will see mostly mild weather Thursday, with some showers possible. He said storms will move in overnight, with Friday morning likely to feature gusty winds. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph will be possible on New Year’s Day.
Darden said the system could produce severe storms and possible spin up tornadoes. He said heavy rain could be a bigger threat, with 1 to 1 1/2 inches possible.
Darden said the greater chance of severe weather remains in south Alabama.
Possible highs for Thursday and Friday are in the upper 60s and low 70s, with Darden saying the system will likely feel tropical.
He said things should dry up over the weekend, with lows returning to the 30s.