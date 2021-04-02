CEPA to host live production of 'Play On!'

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts will welcome live theater back next week with a production of “Play On!.”
The play will be put on by the Spotlight St. Clair Club and Jefferson State Spotlight Drama Club on April 9-11.
CEPA director Jeff Thompson said this production will be the first live event at the center since the Three on a String show around the Christmas Holiday. Shows will be April 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m.
Thompson said each show will have 200 tickets available for in person viewing.
He said CEPA realizes even while the pandemic is still ongoing that there is a returning demand for live events. The director said CEPA is in the position to meet that demand safely.
“We are in a good prime position to start this up again and that's thrilling for us,” Thompson said.
He said attendees will be encouraged to wear masks, socially distance and sit with the group they come with. Thompson said Governor Kay Ivey’s current mask order expires the same day as the show opens so CEPA does not currently know what state regulations will be at that time.
He said the center will also be serving concessions for the first time since the pandemic began, though it will be limited to items in single use packaging.
Thompson said the show will likely also feature a digital component though details are still being finalized.
“We know we are going to record it but not sure about the live distribution just yet,” he said.
Thompson said this will be the first production form CEPA’s adult drama clubs since the pandemic began as well. He said the club had been in rehearsal for “12 Angry Jurors,” a version of the classic drama “12 Angry Men” with both male and female actors since last March. When the pandemic began, CEPA was forced to cancel that production due to new restrictions.
Thompson said the clubs decided to do “Play On!” By Rick Abbot, a comedy, instead of “12 Angry Jurors” because they wanted to give something fun to the community.
“This is another gift from us to you guys,” Thompson said. “It's free, just come on down.”