Census officials looking to hire part-time workers in St. Clair Co.

ASHVILLE – Anyone interested in a part-time job can find one right now working for the 2020 census.
Census spokesman Robert Avery addressed the St. Clair County Commission recently, stating census officials could hire more than 100 people between now and May to help with the program.
“The big thing is when we get into the big numbers, we’re talking about hiring 700 people in St. Clair County alone,” Avery said. “If you know of anyone who needs a part-time job, we are here to hire. They have to be 18 years or older.”
Avery said the pay would be anywhere from $13.50-$15 per hour. He said those hired can work one hour a day or eight hours per day up to 40 hours per week, and receive 58 cents per mile.
“They can work seven days a week,” he said. “We are here to let everyone know that we are attempting to get an accurate count this time around. As these county commissioners know, the census is based on economic development and the school systems. The school money depends on the census.”
Avery said those who are interested can go to 2020census.gov/jobs and fill out an application.
“We want to hire good people here in these communities who will go around to their neighbors,” Avery said. “We need workers from Ashville to go to their neighbors in Ashville. That’s our goal this time around. Nationwide, we are looking at hiring half a million people.”
