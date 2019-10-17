The Preservation Society will be having a cemetery walk at the Fuller Cemetery (located behind the Police Department) on Walker Drive on Sunday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2-4 p.m. It will be a great opportunity to learn about some old-time Springville citizens, including Ma Laster and her husband, Lee, Anna and Edwin Crandall, Mary Presley, Anne Colley, Susan Riggs and Silas Henry. Portrayed by members of the Preservation Society, these characters will tell their stories about life in historic Springville. Don't miss it. The cemetery walks are so interesting and fun.
Whites Mountain Chimney Corner Celebration will be celebrating our ancestors daily activities on Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be sorghum, cider, hominy and cracklin making. There will also be train rides, vintage cars, blacksmithing, equipment displays and assorted crafts and much more. Jam session Friday night and all pickers and listeners are invited to attend. Saturday entertainment includes Birmingham Sacred Harp/Fa So La singers, Bagpipers and Bluegrass music. Free admission and camping and hookups are available. Concessions will be by Johnny's BBQ. For more information, contact Tommy White at 205-467-6927 or on Facebook go to Whites Mountain Chimney Corner Celebration.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its Fall Spaghetti Lunch on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The lunch will be held at Station #1, located at 221 Marietta Road (across from the National Guard Armory). The lunch includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, bread, salad, drink and dessert. Tickets available at the door. Cost is $9. All proceeds go toward expenses of the Fire District.
The Red Hill Baptist Church Food pantry will be open to those of St. Clair County on Saturday, Oct.19, from 9-11a.m. The church is located at U S 11 in Springville. The phone number is 205-467-7070.
The Springville High School boys and girls soccer teams will be having a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at the Springville Café on Main Street. Adult Plates are $10, Kids plates are $6. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, drink and dessert. Dine in or carry out. Sign up at the Springville Café or email shssoccerbc@gmail.com.
Happy Fall, y'all.