April 6, 2000, is the date the inaugural copy of the St. Clair Times went into homes and businesses throughout the county. I was part of that groundbreaking experience.
And now, almost 20 years later, the St. Clair Times celebrates its 1,000th issue, never missing a single Thursday. And, yes, I am still a part of it, and what a ride it has been.
According to the U.S. Census, the population of St. Clair County in 2000 was 49,811. As of April 1, 2010, the population had grown to 83,593. The population estimate as of July 1, 2018 was 88,690, making it one of the fastest-growing counties in the state.
The St. Clair Times has been here through all of this growth. I know firsthand that St. Clair County is a great place to live and work. There are many reasons people have wanted to move to our great county in the past 20 years.
One, the school systems throughout the county have great board members, administrators and teachers where students can thrive to be whatever they want to be.
Two, there are many entities working together to ensure St. Clair County is at the top of its game. Entities like the St. Clair County Commission, St. Clair County Economic Development Council and all the municipal governments working together to give residents the best this county has to offer.
Three, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office works together with the local police departments to ensure the safety of residents throughout the county.
With this being the 1,000th issue, it means I have written around 12,000 stories and have taken anywhere from 15,000 to 18,000 photographs.
As St. Clair County celebrated its bicentennial in 2018, the Times had special stories about the history of the county each week leading up to the birthday celebration Nov. 20.
One of the saddest days for me at the St. Clair Times came early on – Sept. 11, 2001. I was driving to Ashville to cover the St. Clair County Commission when news came across the radio that an airplane had hit the World Trade Center. Little did anyone know that in the next few hours, thousands would lose their lives due to a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
I remember talking to many residents in the coming weeks, many who were military veterans, and how upset they were to know something like this could happen in the United States.
Another tough day came a decade later, April 27, 2011, as a devastating tornado made its way across Alabama and slammed through portions of St. Clair County, especially Shoal Creek Valley. Many lost their lives that day in Shoal Creek Valley. It was difficult driving through Shoal Creek Valley the next day, taking pictures and interviewing people I know and love. Seeing the hurt on their faces as they prepared to pick up the pieces, knowing they were faced with having to bury a loved one can have a long-lasting effect on you. But having to write heartbreaking stories is an unfortunate but necessary part of the job.
On the other hand, there have been countless wonderful times in St. Clair County since we started, especially in sports.
There are all the championships won by various teams that I had the pleasure of covering;
•Ashville’s baseball team captured the 2003 Class 3A state title;
•Ragland’s softball team won three consecutive Class 1A state titles;
•Springville’s softball team won four straight Class 5A state titles;
•Springville’s baseball team just won the 2019 Class 5A state title;
•Leeds won three state football championships, one state basketball championship, and a state wrestling title;
•St. Clair County and Moody have won state wrestling titles;
•Ashville’s Middle School archery team won numerous state and national titles. One student, Stephanie Whisenant, won an individual national archery title and went on to win a World Title in Orlando, Fla.;
•Ashville’s High School archery team won state titles and finished second and third in national competitions.
Many student-athletes had the opportunity to continue playing sports at the collegiate level. Currently, Odenville’s Dee Ford and Moody’s Chad Slade are prominent players in the National Football League after having successful football careers at Auburn University.
Another Auburn star who found success on the baseball diamond is Casey Mize, who is in the farm system of Major League Baseball’s Detroit Tigers.
The one thing that has made my newspaper career a success is the relationships I have established with so many wonderful people across this great county. To all the men, women, boys and girls I have met, taken pictures of, written stories about, laughed and cried with, all I can say is THANK YOU. Without you, our loyal readers, there would not be a St. Clair Times. Without our loyal advertisers, there would not be a St. Clair Times.
Two co-workers who have been side-by-side with me in this journey are advertising director Pam Isbell and news reporter David Atchison. I appreciate their friendship and their loyalty to this publication.
I’ve seen editors, advertisers and reporters come and go through the years. It has been an honor to serve our readers. I would like to think I could make it another 1,000 issues, but at the age of 61, Mother Nature say different.
I think just taking it one issue at a time, and enjoying seeing you out and about, may be the best thing right now. It’s worked so far.
