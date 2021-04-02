Cedar Grove Baptist Church announces county-wide bike ride

LEEDS — The F.A.I.T.H. Rider Motorcycle Ministry of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Leeds has announced its ninth annual Lyla Ride across St. Clair and Talladega counties.
Organizer Ronny Burleson said the ride will take place on all April 17. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Birmingham. He said the ride will move through both counties with riders picking up marbles at different Churches around each county.
Burleson said registration fees for the ride are $25 for rider or $30 for a rider with a passenger. He said registration will be 7 to 9 a.m.
Burleson said lunch will be served during the event, and door prizes will be awarded.
“So come join us for a great day of fun and fellowship, bring a friend,” he said. “If you don't have a motorcycle get in your cage and come be part of the fun.”
The event will begin at Cedar Grove Baptist Church located at 2001 Cedar Grove Road in Leeds.
For more information, call Ronny Burleson 205-229-2136 or William Jackson 205-613-6605.