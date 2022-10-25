Cattlemen's Association Field Day

Where’s the beef? Well on Saturday, the beef was at the St. Clair County Arena, where members of the St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association met for their annual Field Day event.
“We try to do this for the community, and our members,” said Adam Stansell, president of the local Cattlemen’s Association.
He said the group is not only about “beef”, but tries to promote agriculture in St. Clair County.
“This is also something for the kids,” Stansell said. “It’s also for anyone interested in cattle, and cattle farming. I believe a lot of people think that if you don’t own a cow, you can’t be a part of our organization. You don’t have to own a cow to be a member of the Cattlemen’s Association.
At Saturday’s outing, Emerald Ford, a veterinarian with Pell City Animal Hospital, gave a seminar about vaccinating cattle.
Members of the St. Clair Lambs’ Club were also at the event to talk about the newly formed club, which participates in lamb shows and competitions.
Vendors were also on hand at the event, including farm tractor dealers and the Co-op, along with sponsors like the Alabama Farmers Federation and St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation.
The St. Clair Cattlemen’s Association has more than 100 members.
“We cook for a lot for other programs, anything we can do to promote beef,” Stansell said.
Jim Jordan, president of the Alabama Cattlemen's Association, was also in attendance, talking a little about the state of beef in Alabama.
He said with increased costs in cattle operations, it is costing farmers more to produce beef.
“It’s costing more to raise beef,” Jordan said. “Cattlemen aren’t experiencing the profit increase.”
He said it has always been about supply and demand.
“Cattlemen are not seeing the profit, because it’s still a struggle every day,” Jordan said.
He said there are between 17,000-18,000 cattle farms scattered throughout the state. There are about one million head of cattle in Alabama.
“Most cattle go west to feed yards and large meat packers,” Jordan said. “We don’t set the prices, but at the end of the day, we’re still doing it, so we are making some money.”
Local association members brought a large grill to cook hotdogs, and, of course, steaks for lunch.
“If you like it, I cooked it,” said Patrick Shirley, incoming president of the local association, told the crowd before they sat down for lunch. “If you don’t like it, Dalton (Hallman) cooked it.”