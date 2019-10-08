PELL CITY — A husband and wife were arrested Monday night in an alleged animal cruelty case after police discovered multiple dead animals and carcasses, as well as more than 47 live cats and three live dogs inside the residence at the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park.
Authorities identified the couple as James Mullins, 50, and Donna Mullins, 51, of Pell City. They were both booked into the St. Clair County Jail Monday night on various charges, including cruelty to animals, failure to bury livestock, failure to immunized dog/cat for rabies, and criminal littering.
The couple remained in the St. Clair County Jail Tuesday morning, each on $18,000 bonds.
“This was the worst scene where people were living that I have seen in my entire career in law enforcement or in the Marine Corp,” said Chief Paul Irwin. “I cannot believe someone would live in this mess, not even to imagine allowing their family to reside there as well. This mobile home is toxic from the death, feces from animals and humans, roaches, spiders and utility dangers. Our building inspector is taking steps to condemn this property.”
Officers responded to the residence after receiving a complaint Friday that indicated there were more than 30 animals inside the residence in poor health.
“Once on the scene, officers could smell dead animals, feces and urine coming from the residence,” Irwin said. They found multiple dead animals and carcasses inside the trailer, and there was no running water. “There are dead animals under the trailer and around the property.”
Three adults were inside the trailer — Donna Mullins and two adult children.
“There was an area behind the trailer and a pipe where it appeared someone had turned it into a home,” Irwin said. “There was a mattress, refrigerator and TV inside it with an extension cord running from the mobile home.”
The live animals, which all showed signs of abuse, were taken into custody and transported to the Pell City Animal Shelter.
Irwin said officers had to use masks and received assistance from the City of Lincoln’s Animal Control Officer.
The Pell City Fire Department treated the people who resided in the home. The Alabama Department of Human Resources also responded to the scene.
Irwin said on Monday that the couple voluntarily surrendered the animals to the City of Pell City.
“Our animal shelter is caring for these animals now, and any assistance would be greatly appreciated,” he said. “Hopefully, we can find these animals a safe home, and they will be treated with love.”
Anyone with any information about this animal abuse case should contact the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.