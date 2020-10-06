Cathy Goodwin, first female sergeant, lieutenant in St. Clair Sheriff’s Office, retires

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office’s first female sergeant and lieutenant, Cathy Goodwin, celebrated her retirement after more than 27 years in law enforcement.
Goodwin’s last day on the job was Oct. 4, and her official retirement will begin Nov. 1
Goodwin grew up in Ashville, where she graduated high school. She attended the Jacksonville State University Police Academy in 1990 while she was working for the Springville Police Department as a reserve officer.
Goodwin’s husband, John Goodwin, also worked in law enforcement for 27 years as a captain for the Springville police. Together, they have five children, Bryan Oakes, Sherry Russell, Billy Goodwin, John Goodwin Jr. and Louie Goodwin, along with 11 grandchildren.
Goodwin began her career in law enforcement as a reserve officer for the Springville Police Department in 1989. She later became an EMT for St. Clair County but continued working in law enforcement as a part-time jailer at the St. Clair County jail in Ashville.
Goodwin eventually joined the Sheriff’s Office as a part-time road deputy, which eventually resulted in a full-time position.
In 2007, Goodwin became the first female sergeant in the history of St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. She made history again in 2014 when she was promoted to a lieutenant, becoming the first woman in the Sheriff’s Office to reach that rank.
Goodwin became the court coordinator for St. Clair County in 2017.
“You’re proud of what you’ve accomplished by hard work. It’s never been given to me, and I’ve had to work hard to get where I’m at,” said Goodwin. “We’ve always had a good rapport because I always get right in the middle of things, and I’ve never asked my deputies to do anything that I wouldn’t do with them as a supervisor.”
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said Goodwin’s retirement will be a tremendous loss for the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’ll never be able to replace her,” said Murray. “She came to work every day with the intention of doing everything she could do to help someone and she never looked at it like a job.”
Murray said he is especially thankful for Goodwin’s work in bettering the county’s court system as its court coordinator.
“That legacy will live on,” Murray said, “because there is no better way to do it than how Cathy did it.”
