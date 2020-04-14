Stopwatch Urgent Care at 110 Legacy Park Way in Springville is now offering Car Side Medicine.
It is easy and safe and you do not have to leave your car. Just pull into your designated parking spot. Call the clinic at 205-719-1000. Someone will come out and collect your information and co-pay.
A provider will soon come out and examine you. The diagnosis will be given and prescriptions will be sent to your pharmacy.
Pinkhill Organics offers you a more natural path to your health and well-being. They will soon be having a drive thru honey sale. The honey will be $11 per pint. There will also be 4-ounce spray bottles available of all natural bug spray, which sells for $8 each. For more information on health, beauty, and aromatherapy see their Facebook page at Pinkhill Organics or call 205-452-2492,
Springville High School Key Club News. Congratulations to Shannon Lee for being elected Alabama's new Key Club State Governor and to Elaine Bryan for being elected to one of Alabama Key Club's Lieutenant Governor positions. Our two candidates did amazing with their speeches and campaign material. For the first time in more than 12 years Springville High School will have two state elected Key Club officers for the 2020-21 school year.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!