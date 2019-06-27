ODENVILLE -- A new car dealership coming to Odenville is anticipated to create $8 million in annual taxable sales.
“This is a solid investment for the county and Odenville,” said St. Clair County attorney James Hill III.
Prior to its regular meeting Tuesday, the St. Clair County Commission held a public hearing to discuss the proposal between the county; city of Odenville; NM Properties 1 LLC, an Alabama company (owner); and Kiwanis Holdings LLC, a Texas company (dealer).
Hill said Interstate 59 going toward Chattanooga, Tennessee, has not developed as quickly as the Interstate 20 corridor that runs through St. Clair County. The new dealership is along the I-59 corridor.
“This will be one of the first significant projects to land on this corridor,” Hill said. “It has created much excitement with the commission and Odenville. It is creating new money, new jobs, new tax revenues and new services.”
Hill said the dealership will sell both new and used vehicles, and the incentive that helped bring it to Odenville is for a seven-year period. During the first five years, the county will return to the dealership 75 percent of the sales taxes collected from new car sales with the exception of those taxes that are earmarked for education.
“For the remaining two years, it will be 50 percent, and then it’s done,” Hill said. “It is a very favorable project and something we are very excited about moving down that I-59 corridor.”
Hill said the developer and owner are making a significant financial investment in the county and Odenville.
“The county, city of Odenville and the St. Clair County Board of Education stand to benefit from this project for decades to come,” Hill said. “This project will create a significant amount of educational tax that is currently not being generated. The specific dealership has not yet been disclosed but should be in the next three months. I expect ground-breaking will take place in the near future.”
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said it is super to have an opportunity to work on a project like this.
“It is so valuable for the people in this county, our bordering counties and our state,” Manning said. “It is a major player and is the future of our county. We appreciate everyone who has worked toward seeing this come about.”
Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, said the company decided this particular spot would be the best location for it.
During a “10-year period, it looks like there will be about $2 million of educational tax that will be generated,” Smith said. “There will be 30 jobs available that will create wealth in the Odenville community.
“There are no car dealerships in that area, so we feel like it is an untapped market that will benefit the citizens along the 59 corridor, as well as the city of Odenville. The EDC recommends this incentive and this project.
Lyman Lovejoy, owner of Lovejoy Realty in Odenville, said this is a great project for Odenville and St. Clair County.
“This is going to open up the I-59 corridor and make people take a second look as they pass through that particular area,” Lovejoy said. “This is just something great for the Odenville community. I appreciate all of the people who have worked together to make this happen.”
Odenville Mayor Rodney “Buck” Christian said many years ago when the city annexed the land near I-59 that it would be the municipality’s economic future.
“This project is certainly ramping up to be the catalyst for that entire area to develop,” Christian said. “We know this is our economic future, and it is a great endeavor for our city and all residents of St. Clair County. The projected income of $2 million for the St. Clair County Board of Education is equally exciting.”
