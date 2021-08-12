Car crash near Ashville claims life of Adger woman

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 claimed the life of an Adger woman on Tuesday. Amanda Parsons, 49, was fatally injured at about 1:36 a.m. when the 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving was struck by a 2013 Infiniti QX56 driven by a Texas woman.
Parsons had been involved in a separate crash that left her vehicle disabled in the roadway moments before the collision. She was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash approximately five miles west of Ashville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.