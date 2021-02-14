Car crash in St. Clair County claims two lives

EDEN -- A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near the Eden exit claimed two lives on Friday, Feb. 12 at approximately 10:25 p.m.
Law enforcement officials were attempting to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The vehicle collided with a passenger car head-on killing both drivers and injuring a 4-year-old child.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham to be treated for unknown injuries. Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.