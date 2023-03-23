Campbell Elementary School Teacher of the Year

MOODY – Second-grade teacher Amanda Campbell held the book “Looking at Lincoln” on her lap, her students gathered around her on a soft mat.
She popped questions, one after another.
“Who can tell me the final setting of the story?” she asked. “Outside, Washington D.C., right. Is that a real place?
“Yes!” the students said in unison.
“Raise your hand if you can tell me what number president Lincoln was?” she asked.
“Sixteen,” one student said.
“That’s right, very good,” Campbell said, as the questioning continued before students headed to their physical education class.
The questions had a mix of subjects including, history, vocabulary and English.
It’s called cross curriculum, where early childhood teachers teach a multitude of subjects, but the way Campbell delivers her lessons is engaging for students.
“When you have them totally engaged, with something they can relate to, they will learn and remember,” Campbell said.
She wants students to be active in the learning process, even if that means an amusing rap and dance, so they learn how to count money.
“You have to make it fun, something they can relate to,” Campbell said.
Campbell seems to enjoy the time in the classroom as much as her students. Maybe that is why the 35-year-old teacher was selected as the St. Clair County Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Campbell started her teaching career at Odenville Elementary School where she taught first-grade for six years, reading intervention for two years and served as a second-grade teacher there for one year, before she transferred to Moody, where she was born and raised.
She has now taught at Moody Elementary School for the past three years.
“I was born and raised here,” Campbell said. “These are my old stomping grounds. I am glad to be back at Moody. It’s weird to walk through the halls that I did as a kindergartner.”
Moody is also where she and her high school sweetheart, Brandon Campbell met, eventually marrying. Her husband is a teacher and coach at Moody High School. The couple now has a 7-year-old daughter, Ella Kate.
“He’s so supportive of me,” Campbell said of her husband. “When I am working late nights, he’ll have dinner ready, or he’ll call and check on me, just to see if I need anything.”
She said her husband really enjoys teaching older students, but for her, it’s the really young students she enjoys working with.
“That’s where my heart is,” Campbell said. “I can’t go past third-grade. That’s why I majored in early childhood education. I did that on purpose.
“I love the curriculum; I love the standards that are taught in second-grade. It’s just a sweet spot for me,” she said.
Moody Elementary School Principal Lance Cisco said Campbell was worthy of the selection as the St. Clair County Elementary Teacher of the Year.
“She has earned the respect of her peers through her work ethic and compassion for her students,” Cisco said. “As an energetic teacher at Moody Elementary School, she has had the ability to instill in her children the joy of learning and a comfortable environment in which to learn.”
A parent of one of her students agreed.
“Mrs. Campbell is a remarkable and inspiring educator who deserves recognition for her dedication to her profession, students, and parents,” said Tiffany Brasher. “She goes above and beyond her job description… Her fun, captivating ways of teaching have made my son fall in love with school.”
Campbell said there are many, many good teachers in the St. Clair County School System.
Campbell said she made the right decision in choosing a profession that she knew early in life, she belonged.
“I just knew,” she said. “First and foremost, I love kids, and I realized that I could do what I loved. Yeah, I wouldn’t make a lot of money. Some of my family wanted to talk me out of it for that reason, but it’s not about the money. It’s about doing what you love every day. You have to enjoy what you are doing, and I do.”
Campbell’s name will go into the hat for the Alabama Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Next month, she should learn whether she made the cut for the top 16 candidates, which the top teacher in the state is selected from.
“I’m just humbled to be given this recognition, and it really pays tribute to former co-workers, current co-workers, my family, my friends, my students and God,” Campbell said.