ALEXANDRIA — School board members interviewed three candidates for the position of Calhoun County Schools superintendent Monday during a special-called board of education meeting. The new superintendent will replace Joe Dyar, who retired late last year.
“I think we had three great candidates,” Board of education chairman Tobi Burt said after the meeting in Alexandria Middle School’s gymnasium. “They all have a passion to do what’s right for the children, which is one of the most important things that we need… I think they’re all very qualified.”
During the board’s search, Burt said, they have looked for candidates who exhibit consistency, transparency, knowledge and creativity. Interviewed were Pell City High School Principal Tony Dowdy, Boaz City Schools Superintendent Shannon Stanley and Donald Turner, an executive director in the Calhoun County Schools central office.
Dowdy was the first to speak. He said he has taken on numerous roles in the Pell City school system for nearly 25 years. Dowdy referred to education as “the great equalizer,” and said his philosophy is to help students become productive citizens and prepare them for life after graduation.
Dowdy described himself as a “servant leader,” and said his goal is to make the job of the teachers who work with him as easy as possible.
Dowdy said he sees a superintendent as the system’s CEO, who is in charge of providing students with safe and secure schools.
“It’s important for parents to know that they’re going to send their children to our schools and that they know their children are going to be safe,” Dowdy said. “There could always an unwarranted something that we would not be able to control, but that’s the first duty.”
If he became superintendent, Dowdy said, he would start by getting to know the board of education to learn about their direction for the system.
Dowdy said he has an “old school philosophy” when it comes to disciplining students, and would support teachers and administrators who are facing behavioral problems from students.
Stanley referred to herself as a Calhoun County native who has served in numerous leadership positions at school systems throughout the state. Stanley said she views education as the vehicle for success and aims to provide opportunities for students to find their passions and develop necessary skills.
Stanley said she is capable of using different types of leadership in different situations, and has a desire to be helpful and supportive.
If she is chosen as superintendent, Stanley said, she plans to begin by learning about the system by meeting people at the district and school levels. Stanley said she believes a superintendent’s job is to communicate and facilitate a student-centered approach, which she said involves a lot of communication with stakeholders and community members.
“Every time you get in front of a group of people ... you have to have that vision, that theory, that statement that defines who your system is,” Stanley said. “If you do that, then people begin to understand the work you’re doing.”
Stanley placed an emphasis on career technical education, which she said is crucial. According to Stanley, career tech helps students tie what they’ve learned in school to the real world and learn about industries that are growing in the state.
Turner was the last candidate to speak. Turner said he is an alumnus of Calhoun County Schools, and has been involved with the system for 29 years. Turner said he can help the system establish and strengthen positive relationships in the community and educational field.
Turner said he has shown a collaborative style of leadership, and believes in an open door policy and clear and consistent expectations of teachers.
Turner said he views the role of superintendent as one that establishes a sense of trust and fosters communication throughout the system while representing the local schools.
“I’ve got to sell our system to everyone I come in contact with,” Turner said. “I’ve got to tell everyone that we’re the best ... Communication is the key to all of that.”
As superintendent, Turner said, he would start by completing the process of getting the system accredited by AdvancEd, an international nonprofit.
According to Turner, financial management of the school system comes second to classroom instruction in importance. Turner said it’s important that every dollar spent by the school system benefits a student and that the system stays transparent when spending money.
A fourth candidate, Karen Winn, was also scheduled to be interviewed, but took her name out of the running, according to school officials.
Because they planned to discuss the name and character of certain school board employees, Burt said, board members continued the meeting in a closed executive session after the interviews. He said the board’s decision on the next superintendent could be made in a few weeks.