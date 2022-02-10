Cadence Buchanan signs basketball scholarship with Gadsden State

RAGLAND — Ragland’s Cadence Buchanan recently signed a scholarship to play basketball for Gadsden State Community College.
Buchanan is a three sport athlete being a top contender in not only basketball but also volleyball and softball. She has been a varsity athlete for the Purple Devils’ basketball and volleyball teams for five years and is coming up on her third for softball. Buchanan said, however, that basketball is certainly her favorite of the three.
“From the moment I picked up the basketball as a kid, I could feel a connection like no other. My dad coached me until I got into high school and we created a powerful bond, making me love the sport even more,” Buchanan said.
“There’s never a dull moment in the sport, so it feels good to have the rush of adrenaline going. Also, it’s definitely my get away when things go wrong— it relieves a lot of stress.”
Buchanan added that while she looks forward to continuing doing what she loves for a little bit longer, she will miss her Purple Devils family.
“The bond we have made over the past three years together is unbreakable,” she said.
“I’m going to miss the chemistry we had on the court. Also, I’m definitely going to miss Coach Merritt. I’m very thankful that he stayed and continues to grow with us instead of leaving like a lot of coaches did. It really meant a lot to have someone not to give up on us. I couldn’t and wouldn’t ask for a better family.”
Head girls basketball coach Sawyer Merritt said he is proud to see Buchanan continue being successful in the sport of basketball.
“Cadence has worked so hard in pursuit of her dreams,” he said. “It is so fulfilling as a coach to see her get the opportunity to do what she loves at the next level. Gadsden State is gaining more than a great student and a great athlete, they are gaining a great person.”