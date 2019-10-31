PELL CITY – The Business and Professional Women of Pell City are getting ready for their “Fashion Show — Vegas Style” upcoming on Thursday, Nov. 7, and event tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
The BPW’s 18th annual fashion show will begin with heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks at 6 p.m. followed by the actual show from 7-9. The event will be at the Center for Education and Performing Arts.
“We will not be playing any type of Las Vegas games, but the hall will be decorated like a glitzy Las Vegas showroom,” said BPW Treasurer Jaimie Barrows. “It will be a very glamorous and fun event as it is every year.”
Barrows said approximately 50 men, women and children – including Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, Sheriff Billy Murray and other special guests – will model attire from local boutiques and stores all across Pell City.
As part of the BPW’s largest fundraising event, local boutiques and businesses that feature men’s, women’s and children’s clothing showcase their wares. Those include Factory Connection, Glitz and Glamour, Hattie Lee’s, Mademoiselle Boutique, Matilda Jane, Monkey Business, Salon 2113/Clover Hill, LakeLife, Ami’s, Cato’s of Pell City, Martin’s of Pell City and Tractor Supply of Pell City.
Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door on the night of the show.
The event will also raise money through many raffles for clothes, paintings, gift certificates, spa visits and even a Basket of Cheer, which includes wine and wine glasses and more items to “cheer” the winner.
The grand prize raffle is for a three-day experience at Talladega Superspeedway, which will include seating in the track’s president’s suite, and those who buy a ticket to the event will automatically be entered into this raffle.
Organizers will also raffle off the winner’s choice of an $800 voucher for a Las Vegas trip or $500 in cash. Tickets for that raffle are $20, and only 150 will be sold.
Businesses or individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities can choose from three levels of sponsorship: Jackpot Sponsor, Platinum Sponsor or Gold Sponsor. The different sponsorships include the following:
● Jackpot Sponsor: Ten (10) event tickets, lobby signage, event and social media posts, a stage banner and recognition by Master of Ceremony Laurie Brasher, a realtor with Fields/Gossett Realty, throughout the show;
● Platinum Sponsor: Eight (8) event tickets, event and social media posts, a stage banner and MC recognition throughout the show;
● Gold Sponsor: Four (4) event tickets, event and social media posts and a stage banner.
All proceeds from the show will help provide scholarships ranging from $25-$1,000 for local Pell City High and Victory Christian students and older residents who want to return to the classroom.
For more information about buying tickets or a sponsorship, visit www.bpwpellcity.com or the group’s Facebook page @pcbpw.