Burns shares hopes and plans for St. Clair County school system

Justin Burns has taken on the new role of St. Clair County Schools Superintendent and has already begun connecting with the surrounding communities in preparation for the upcoming school year. Despite the new position, Burns has already been connected to the community for some time now.
Burns began his career in education in St. Clair County in 2005 with Ragland before moving on to teach at Odenville Middle School beginning in 2008 and remained there for four years.
“At both schools I coached multiple sports,” Burns said. “At Odenville Middle School, my last year there, I was brought up as kind of like an interim assistant principal.”
Following his teaching career in both Ragland and Odenville, Burns moved on to become the assistant principal at Moody Junior High in 2012 and maintained the position until 2015.
From there, Burns moved on to become the assistant principal of Leeds Middle School for a year before accepting the position of principal for Leeds Elementary, which would be the last career change before becoming superintendent for St. Clair County.
“I am a strong believer that God makes things happen without you understanding,” Burns said. “When I graduated from UAB in 2005, I just knew I wanted to be a teacher and I was eager to get started, and my first opportunity was at Ragland. I had not really at the time known a lot about Ragland, but once I was given the opportunity to teach in Ragland, I quickly fell in love with that community.”
According to Burns, he didn’t expect what would come out of his career from starting in Ragland.
“I didn’t really understand that it would be a part of my bigger picture,” Burns said. “I went from there to Odenville Middle School because my wife and I lived in Margaret and we had just had our first son, and it was closer to home and it really economically and practically was better for my family because we were closer to home and less travel time. It was really where I needed to be at the time.”
Burns said all of this, without his knowledge, was part of his bigger picture.
“I know now that spending time in Ragland and spending time in Odenville was a huge part of who I am today because I was able to get to know those communities and those kids and the families that I worked with and served with. I really made a lot of connections that I still have today.”
According to Burns, he spent significant time in three different communities within the county, and they all led him to his current position.
“They all are unique and they provide new opportunities to meet people and be a part of those communities, to see how they work, to see how the people view their schools,” Burns said. “I look back on my 17 years in education, and God laid those all out in front of me without me even understanding that it was going to be a part of my journey to becoming the superintendent in St. Clair County.”
According to Burns, he feels as if his time spent in these communities has prepared him for this opportunity.
Burns has been prepping for his new position by connecting with the communities within the county that he hasn’t experienced firsthand.
“I’ve spent some time already getting to know people in Springville because that’s a community I did not work in, and Springville’s a wonderful community that has a great vision for their kids and for what they want out of their schools.”
Burns said he’s currently going around to schools within the communities and meeting with staff and community leaders to assess the needs of the differing communities. “I have a big-picture vision of how to make our kids successful, but at the same time I want to make sure that it matches with the visions of the communities.”
According to Burns, this first year as superintendent is all about creating stability within the school system.
“I would like for administration stability to exist, and I’d like for teacher stability to be there,” Burns said. “I know we have a lot of issues across the board. I’m not just talking St. Clair County – I’m talking education. There are teacher shortages, and I don’t want that to affect St. Clair County negatively because I would like to create some stability where teachers want to stay at St. Clair County, where they want to be part of their communities.”
On top of this, Burns is also working closely with the county’s sheriff’s department and other local law enforcement officials to create safe learning environments for all students following concerns from community members regarding school safety.