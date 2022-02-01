Burke sworn in an new St. Clair County circuit clerk

PELL CITY — Kathy Burke was sworn in as the St. Clair County circuit clerk Tuesday morning following the retirement of Annette Manning, who has stepped down after 15 years of service.
According to Presiding Circuit Judge Phil Seay, Manning ushered in paperless filings in both civil and criminal courts. He added that she is known for her work ethic and attention to detail in all matters related to her position.
“Ms Manning managed with great integrity millions of dollars going through the 30th Judicial Circuit and will be missed,” he said.
Burke emphasized that this has been a big moment for her.
“I’m just looking to move forward and build on the solid foundation that Annette has already established and I just appreciate all of the support.” she said. “I feel like all of the people in St. Clair County work together and I appreciate all the people coming out and I am going to rely on their support to continue.”
Burke was joined by members of her family, including her son Josh Stevens and his wife Candice along with Burke’s three granddaughters. Also in attendance were Manning and Judges Bill Weathington, Robert Minor and Mike Bowling.
Seay said that Burke was first hired in the early 1980s as Billy Church’s legal secretary where she later performed paralegal as well as secretarial duties for Erskine Funderburg. She later worked for former Presiding Judge Charles Robinson in the same capacity.
Before becoming judicial assistant for now Presiding Circuit Judge Phil Seay, Burke worked as legal secretary and paralegal for retired District Attorney Van Davis. She was also Judge Seay’s judicial assistant for over eight years and is known for her tireless and efficient work in that capacity.