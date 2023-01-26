Burke sends Moody to the county finals with 'game of the year' performance against Springville

MOODY — Springville threatened to pull off a double-digit comeback twice in the fourth quarter, and twice Moody junior Blaine Burke found himself with the ball in his hands just behind the 3-point line.
He didn’t hesitate either time. His first shot put Springville’s rally on life support. Burke's second secured Moody’s 62-50 win over the Tigers in the St. Clair County Tournament semifinals on Thursday night.
“Blaine played his best game of the year,” Moody coach Chad Bates said. “And for us to be really, really good, we need Blaine to play like he did, and he is fully capable of it. Hopefully, this will propel him for the rest of the year.”
Burke finished with 14 points, trailing only Moody senior Caden Helms, who finished with a game-high 15 points.
Helms’ best sequence came in the middle of the third quarter when he scored 6 points in the paint thanks to a pair of offensive rebounds. He also knocked down two free throws during that stretch thanks to and-1 calls.
Thanks largely to Helms’ efforts in the third, the Blue Devils took a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
This seemed to spark something in the Tigers. Three different players drained 3-point shots to draw within four points with 4:15 to play. Then came Burke’s first shot, and Springville quickly found itself in a 10-point hole.
Springville cut its deficit to 6 points with 1:40 to play, but Burke’s second 3-pointer proved too much to overcome in the final 90 seconds.
“We hated we had to play each other on a Thursday,” Bates said of the matchup with Springville. “But it is what is. I’m really happy for the seniors. For them to get to play on Saturday, we still got to win. We still got to play a good team, but it is good to be there.”
What to know
— Six Blue Devils scored at least 6 points in the victory. Senior Davion Dozier was the only other Moody player to score in double figures. He finished with 10 points, at least eight rebounds, at least three steals and a pair of blocks.
— Moody held a 25-23 lead at the break in large part because the Blue Devils were whistled for nine fouls compared to Springville’s four.
— These teams split the previous two meetings this season, with Moody winning the first matchup 66-58 and Springville taking the previous showdown 70-56. These teams could meet for a fourth time in the area tournament.
— Springville junior Collin Lockhart and sophomore Ben Wood powered the Tigers late as the duo combined to score 11 points in the fourth quarter. Wood finished with a game-high 12, while Lockhart finished with 10.
— Springville senior Tyler Harrison only scored 7 points, but he paced the Tigers off the glass, grabbing at least seven rebounds, including several in the game's final minutes.
Who said
— Bates on the win: “It was a good game, just trying to get the guys to attack and be aggressive, but under control. This was the first game of the year we really did that, so it was a fun one.”
— Bates on how the third meeting compared to the previous contests: “It was pretty similar. We hit some big shots. If we miss a couple of those 3s late, I mean, Springville is right back in it.”
Next up
— Moody will face the winner of St. Clair County and Ragland on Saturday in the championship game at Moody at 6 p.m.
— Springville hosts Gadsden City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.