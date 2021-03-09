Bulldogs win in blowout over Coosa, takes loss against St. Clair

The Ashville Bulldogs completed a baseball doubleheader sweep of Coosa Christian last week. The Bulldogs did not allow a run in the two games winning the first 15-0 and the nightcap 16-0.
In the next game, the St. Clair County Saints defeated Ashville 18-0.
Ashville 15, Coosa Christian 0
Casey Phillips didn't allow a single run against Coosa Christian, throwing a complete game shutout leading Ashville to a victory.
Tyler Bradley led the Bulldogs at the plate by driving in five runs on three hits. He drove in runs on a single in the first inning, a double in the second, and a groundout in the fourth.
The Bulldogs scored nine runs in the second inning. Contributing to the big inning were Philips, Bradley, Caleb Bailey, Brady Northam, and Drew Layfield, all driving in runs in the frame.
Philips allowed one hit over four innings, striking out nine.
Ashville 16, Coosa Christian 0
The second game went much like the first as Ashville scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a victory.
Drew Layfield was perfect on the mound as he tossed a no-hitter and struck out all 12 batters he faced in four innings.
The 10-run first inning saw singles by Bradley, Austin Hale, and Dylan Harris, walks to Bailey and Jacob Henderson, an error on a ball put in play by Luke Harris, and a double by Philips.
Ashville finished the game with eight hits. Bradley and Philips had two hits apiece.
SCCHS 18, Ashville 0
Just as Ashville had manhandled Coosa Christian, the Bulldogs were treated the same way in their next game by the St. Clair County Saints.
The Saints scored 15 runs in the first inning. Aubrey Kemp was 3-for 3 at the plate for St. Clair, drove in three runs and scored twice. Garrett Whitehead, Dalton Birchfield, and Sawyer Motes drove in two runs each as well. Motes also scored three runs.
Luke Fondren was the winning pitcher for the Saints. He worked two innings and gave up one hit while striking out three and walking one.
Austin Hale had a hit for Ashville.