Bulldogs track team lead at Gadsden City Open

Ashville’s track team led in multiple events at the Gadsden City Open on April 8, as many Bulldogs athletes won their respective events.
Emma Drinkard placed first in the 400-meter dash. She also finished second in the 100-meter dash.
In the 800-meter dash, Kathleen McCarthy came in first, followed by Callie Stewart in second. Meghan McCarthy placed fourth.
The girls continued to lead in the 1,600-meter race where Taylor Knight was first with Stewart following in second and Meghan McCarthy in third.
Knight also finished first in the two-mile race.
In the hurdles competition, Molly Northam placed second in the 100-meter race with Emma Thompson trailing closely in third.
Northam took first place in the 300-meter hurdles, while Kayla Simpson came in second. Kathleen McCathy took third and Emma Thompson finished fourth.
The girls 4x800 relay team also claimed first, while the 4x400 team took third.
For the field events, Lydia Northam finished strong in the high jump at second place.
Simpson took second in the long jump, while Lydia Northam took fourth.
In the triple jump, Simpson finished first, while Meghan McCarhty took second.
Kaylan Ladosky claimed first in the discus and third in the javelin. She also took third in the shot put, while Simpson finished first.
For the boys' team. Ashton Vann led his team in the 800-meter dash as he finished first and proceeded to take third in the 400-meter dash. Kanyon White was fourth.
Clayton Knight took third in the 1,600-meter race, while Joe Stevens followed in fourth place.
Gabe Sawyer took lead in the hurdles as he placed second in both the 110-meter and 300-meter races.
Meanwhile, Greyson Simpson finished second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
The boys relay teams also finished strong as the 4x800 relay team was second, the 4x400 team placed third and the 4x100 was fourth.