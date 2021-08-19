Bulldogs looking to be playoff bound in 2021

The Ashville High School Bulldogs are hoping for a strong turnout for the new football season.
In 2020, the Bulldogs finished fifth in Class 4A, Region 6 at an even 5-5. Head Coach Shea Monroe said he is optimistic that his team will go far. This will be Monroe’s second season overseeing the program.
“I think the things we’ve asked them to do, they’ve done and more on their own,” Monroe said. “The biggest thing I see with this group is just the willingness to work.”
He said this consistency translates on the playing field.
“With our guys, they’re always going to play hard; they’re going to be very coachable and be responsible for what they can control and that’s something I feel very confident in,” Monroe said.
He said the goal is to take it one game at a time, and one play at a time.
“We’ve set the bar high this year and said we’re going to try to play more than 10 games this year and try to go to the playoffs,” he said.
“We don’t really talk about the other team. It’s more of a faceless opponent, and we’re just going to take it game by game.”
Assistant Coach Nick Wilson emphasized that the Bulldogs are not only playing for themselves, but for the Ashville community.
“They wear the green, white and orange because they know the community is supporting them,” Wilson said.
He later added, “They have bought into what Coach Monroe has established in terms of culture, they love their coaches and their coaches love them.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Oak Grove on Aug. 20 to kick off the season.