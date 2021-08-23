Bulldogs hold off Tigers in 14-6 victory

The Ashville Bulldogs opened the football season on the road last week with a 14-6 victory over the Oak Grove Tigers.
It did not take long for the Bulldogs to light up the scoreboard as on the first drive of the game, Jalen Williams scored on a 57-yard run. The extra point by Greyson Simpson was good to make the score 7-0 with 9:58 remaining in the first quarter.
Ashville’s defense was stellar throughout the game, and held the Tigers scoreless through three-and-a-half quarters.
Leading 7-0 in the third quarter, Ashville padded its lead on a 25-yard touchdown run by Cole Hyatt. With Simpson’s extra point, the Bulldogs enjoyed a 14-0 lead.
With 7:25 remaining in the game, Oak Grove got through the Bulldogs' defense with a 48-yard touchdown pass to account for the final points.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said that his guys played well defensively throughout the game. The Tigers managed only 166 total yards with 48 coming on the one touchdown play.
“I thought our effort really picked up in the second half, '' Monroe said. “We really challenged our guys at halftime. Offensively, it was not our best game, but I thought our offensive line took over when we needed it most.”
The Bulldogs ran 45 offensive plays during the game — all on the ground for 237 yards. They did not attempt a pass at all.
“As long as we continue to play hard and be unselfish, we can continue to improve and compete at a high level,” Monroe said.
Ashville (1-0) will play its first home game Friday as the Bulldogs host the Class 2A Southeastern Mustangs (0-0). The two teams have met only one other time — last year — a 21-13 win by the Mustangs.