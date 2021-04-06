Bulldogs dominate at Lincoln track meet

LINCOLN — The Ashville track and field team competed at the Lincoln Meet against 13 other schools Friday. Multiple athletes placed in the top five for each competition.
For the girls track competition, Kayla Simpson took first place in the 300-meter hurdles. Molly Northam came in right behind in second while Kathleen McCarthy finished fourth.
Both girls relay teams for the 4x400 and 4x800 races took first place.
Emma Drinkard came in second in the 100-meter dash while Taylor Knight came in third in the 400-meter dash.
Knight also came in second in the 1,600-meter race where Callie Stewart placed fifth. Meghan McCarthy took third in the 3,200-meter race.
For the boys competition, Clayton Knight finished third in the 1,600-meter race and finished fourth in the 3,200 meters.
Kanyon White took fourth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Gabe Sawyer finished third in the 110-meter hurdle race with Nick Spears following behind in fourth. Sawyer also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x100 boys relay team finished third.
In the field division, Kaylan Ladosky took first place in discus. Simpson took second in the girls triple jump, and Northam finished fifth.
Northam also took fifth in the high jump, while Simpson finished fourth in the long jump.
Spears led the boys team in the field competition as he finished first at the pole vault. Clayton Knight followed behind at third while Garrett Spears came in fifth.