Brooke Perry selected as 2020-21 state 4-H ambassador

PELL CITY -- Thirty-one Alabama 4-H members were recently selected as 2020-21 state 4-H ambassadors. One of those was our very own, Brooke Perry, a senior at Pell City High School.
She will represent the organization statewide while assisting with virtual 4-H clubs and youth council meetings throughout the club year.
Joy Scott, an Alabama Extension 4-H specialist, serves as one of the ambassador advisors. She said she is looking forward to seeing the outstanding leadership and citizenship skills the ambassadors will bring again this year.
“The 4-H ambassadors have an outstanding impact in the local, regional and state 4-H program,” Scott said. “Each state ambassador brings a special talent and leadership component to the program.”
Serving as a state 4-H ambassador provides additional skills development in leadership, citizenship, public relations and also team building.
“This year we have the opportunity to make history in Alabama 4-H by overcoming each new challenge that the current world situation presents,” said Marion Bell, Alabama 4-H state ambassador president.
Congratulations, Brooke!