Brittle Heaven & More brings old family recipe to St. Clair County

Not every good recipe has a story to tell, but the best ones usually do.
You know the ones. You're probably thinking of one right now. How about that recipe that started off as a disaster but turned into one of the best-tasting mistakes ever? Or the recipe you learned to re-create to remind you of a favorite place you'd traveled?
But the best kind is the family recipe passed down from generation to generation, usually made every Christmas, where each smell and taste carries with it love and memories, bringing life to those who have passed on and joy for generations to come.
On a chilly Wednesday, I walked through the door of Brittle Heaven & More and discovered a little heaven on earth (which, coincidentally, is the name of an ice cream dessert on the menu that's swirled with a combo of cookie and brittle crumbs).
Sarah Deese, founder and owner of Pell City's new heavenly haven of sweets and treats, greeted me like a dear friend. Seated at a cozy table under the framed decorative plate gifted to her mother as a wedding present in 1947, Sarah told me her story of family, dreams and a decades-old secret peanut brittle recipe.
"My mother's name was Sadie, and we would always make brittle at Christmas and give it out as gifts. People would love it and say, 'oh, you need to sell this.' We thought, well, that would be nice, but we never did. We cooked our family's secret brittle recipe together from the time I was a teenager until she passed in 2003."
Glancing up at the hand-painted plate depicting a likeness of her mother wearing her favorite color, bright red, Sarah grew a little misty-eyed. "When I was talking with my sister about a business logo, she looked at that plate sitting on an old jukebox and said, why not use the plate as the logo?"
It was an inspired idea. The only change? Sadie traded in her red hat for a golden halo.
"I've wished so many times that mother could have been a part of Heavenly Brittle & More, but she is a big part of it. Her spirit is here, and it's like she's watching over us and the store. She would be enjoying every minute of it. She loved people, and that's one of the things I love about this place is seeing all the people coming through here."
The store, which opened on September 2 of this year, is housed in the old Chicago Mike's hot dog place. "There's a lot of people still coming in wanting hot dogs," Sarah laughs.
While you may not be able to get a hot dog or a sandwich here yet, that's where the "& More" comes in.
Sarah's granddaughters have always loved playing in the kitchen, wanting to bake cookies and cakes with her, "and I always let them," Sarah says. Who doesn't want to lick the spoon or get the extra batter out of the bowl? "One day, they mentioned that they wanted to help me make brittle plus all sorts of things, and so I thought, we'll have to add the "& More" for them."
The "& More" covers a lot of ground, from protein balls for breakfast to sourdough bread made from a 40-year-old starter. You can even buy a slice of tempting carrot or pound cake or go for a whole one to pack back on the calories you worked off during the day. Sarah and her daughters-in-law, Taren Otwell and Tammy Ray, whip up all sorts of goodies in the small kitchen that at first was unfamiliar but is now starting to feel like home.
One recent addition to the menu is the soft-serve ice cream blends.
Sarah served me up an "Oh My Heavens" made with vanilla ice cream swirled with a golden dusting of sweet yet salty, crunchy brittle crumbles.
"Who knows? Phase two could include a sandwich or even a hot dog. There's a lot of things we would love to do," Sarah said, just as a customer from Helena popped in to pick up his order of two pounds of chocolate and peanut butter fudge.
He glanced my way, asking, "Have you tried this fudge? I don't know how she does it, but her fudge tastes just like what my mother used to make. Haven't been able to find it anywhere until now. Do you sell gift baskets?"
As Sarah showed him the baskets and variety of gifts they offer, I listened in as she revealed that the Pecan Brittle is the bestseller, with the next one being Peanut. The Coconut Brittle is good but not too strong, and the Jalapeno has just enough kick.
In addition to the edible merchandise, Brittle Heaven & More offers its own branded merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, placemats, and kitchen towels. "All this merchandise is thanks to my oldest brother, Richard Miles, who has supported me 100%. He surprised me with it all, and I'm really thankful to him for believing in me."
But it's not just family who believe in Sarah; it's the community as well.
"All these years I've been told to make brittle and sell it, and finally, this is the right moment for it. I've had so much local encouragement from the community and other businesses, especially the chamber of commerce. I appreciate that so much. You just don't know. It means a lot."
In between cold, creamy mouthfuls of "Oh My Heavens," savoring the salty brittle bites, I suddenly felt like it was Christmas morning. Happiness floated in the air alongside the heavenly smell of baked goodies while strangers shared their memories of home and family brought on by a favorite bite.
As my spoon scraped the bottom of the cup, I savored one last bite of the "Oh My Heavens," already looking forward to my next visit. My time here started off with a handshake, but it ended with a hug. Food, friendships, and family are like good stories; we never get tired of hearing and re-visiting them.
I hope you'll plan a visit to Brittle Heaven & More soon or consider them for gifts. In addition to their gift baskets, you can also purchase gift cards.
You can find their standalone white building with red shutters at 2300 Cogswell Avenue; call them at (205) 368-5216, or order online at www.brittleheavenandmore.com. To stay up-to-date on their daily specials and offerings, follow on Facebook @brittleheavenandmore.