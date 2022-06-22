Britt comes out on top for state senator position, defeating Brooks by six percent in St. Clair County

ASHVILLE — St. Clair County residents flocked to the polls on June 21 with six state races to vote on. The races included candidates for United States senator, secretary of state, state auditor, public service commission, place no. 1, public service commission, place no. 2 and governor.
The number of total ballots cast in the county, excluding provisional ballots, which will be counted on June 28, totaled 9,109.
One of the biggest races on the ballot today was for United States senator between Katie Britt, previous president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, and Mo Brooks, who’s currently in his sixth term with Alabama’s fifth congressional district.
Throughout the night, Britt continued to remain heavily above Brooks. Britt was overwhelmingly dominating in St. Clair County and Alabama overall, excluding Brooks’ home county of Madison. The final, unofficial St. Clair County count had Britt leading with 4,710 to Brooks’ 4,142.
Regarding close races, state auditor and public service commission, place no. 1 were nearly neck and neck.
Stan Cooke, who was a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Alabama back in 2014, was up against Andrew Sorrell, a current member of the Alabama House of Representatives in the state auditor race.
At the end of the night Cooke had a vote count of 4,272 while Sorrell fell slightly behind with 3,968 votes. Overall, Cooke was not favored statewide and was defeated by Sorrell.
The public service commission, place no. 1 candidates were Jeremy H. Oden, who previously served on the Alabama Public Service Commission, and Brent Woodall, who previously served as the chief of staff to Alabama Service Commissioner Chip Beeker.
Oden had the most votes at the end of the night with 4,360 compared to Woodall’s 3,566.
The secretary of state runoff was between Wes Allen, a current member of the Alabama House of Representatives, and Jim Zeigler, who is the current Alabama auditor.
The outcome of the race between Allen and Zeigler led Allen to securing the secretary of state position with 6,056 votes to Zeigler’s 2,490. The majority of Alabama polls coincided with St. Clair County residents in regard to this race with an overwhelming 65 percent of the state’s votes.
Another race with a noticeable outcome early on was the public service commission, place no. 2. Chip Beeker, a current member of the Alabama Public Service Commission, faced off against Robert L. McCollum, a small business owner. Beeker won with 5,562 votes to McCollum’s 2,468 votes in the county while simultaneously carrying 62 percent of the vote in Alabama.
The last race included on St. Clair County residents’ ballots was for the Democratic governor, which lacked the number of votes the other races on the ballot saw. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, a previous educator for the Blount County School System, was against Malika Sanders Fortier, a current member of the Alabama State Senate. Flowers achieved a majority with 159 total votes compared to Fortier’s 65 in St. Clair County while also maintaining 56 percent of Alabama from a third of all precincts. Flowers will go on to face incumbent Kay Ivey in the general election happening in November.