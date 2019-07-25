TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- The new president of Talladega Superspeedway will be a familiar face to many.
Brian Crichton, vice president of marketing and sales at the speedway, has been promoted to president effective Sep. 3,according to a press release issued Thursday evening.
“Crichton assumes his new role as Speedway Chairman Grant Lynch prepares for his previously announced November retirement with the completion of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project,” the release says.
The release goes on to say Crichton has almost two decades of motorsports experience, including time at Daytona International Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway (Joliet, Illinois), in addition to almost 10 years at Talladega.
As vice president of special events and entertainment at Daytona, “he managed the 50th running of the Daytona 500 and grew marquee events, including the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Bike Week and Biketoberfest.
“As VP of marketing and sales at Talladega, Crichton overs(aw) consumer marketing, public relations, ticketing, partnership marketing and sales. Crichton and his Talladega staff created the popular Friday Night ‘Big One on the Blvd.’ fan event and elevated the track’s traditional Saturday night infield concert.
“He has overseen the development of successful programs for military, first responders, teachers and educators, kids, scouts and college students. He has also been a major contributor in the planning efforts of Transformation.”
In his new role, Crichton will report to Joie Chitwood, chief operating officer of International Speedway Corporation, and oversee promotion and operation of the track, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, according to the release.
“Brian is a strong promoter, and Talladega’s future is very bright with him at the wheel,” said Lynch, who has been a staple at the track since 1993. “He has earned the trust and commitment of this team as they take ’Dega’s storied legacy to new heights, driving increased economic impact for the local community and the great state of Alabama.”
Added Chitwood, “Brian has earned this promotion following nearly 10 years of valued leadership at Talladega. His creative marketing efforts, community building and fan-first mentality have helped Talladega Superspeedway become the most fan-friendly track on NASCAR’s schedule.”
Crichton and his wife, Karen, have two sons, Jackson and Cooper.