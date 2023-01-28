Breakthrough: Moody ends county title drought with hot-shooting second half against Ragland

MOODY — The Blue Devils controlled huge stretches of the first half against Ragland, but they didn’t have much to show for it. Then senior Caden Helms knocked down a 3 in the opening seconds of the third quarter, and it was like he flipped on a light switch.
Moody’s offense, powered by 10 third-quarter points from Helms, roared to life in Moody’s 74-38 win over Ragland on Saturday in the St. Clair County Championship.
"Really leaned on him to be the shooter,” Moody coach Chad Bates said. “To be the guy to hit shots, and when he is hitting shots, we are pretty good."
Helms was consistent most of the game. He scored at least five points in each quarter and finished with a game-high 30 points total on Saturday and a team-high 45 across both games in the tournament.
Fellow senior Davion Dozier was so impressed with Helms that he was shocked to hear his own name called out when it came time to name the tournament’s MVP.
"It feels good, but honestly, I thought he was going to get it,” Dozier said.
Despite his humility, Dozier was just as dominant on Saturday. He scored 20 points, punctuated by a two-handed, buzzer-beating dunk to end the game. He also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and blocked three shots.
The senior finished the tournament with 30 total points, at least 21 rebounds, five blocks and at least four steals in two games.
"It helps a lot because they like to double team him when he drives in,” Helms of Dozier’s impact. “So he can kick out, and then he goes up for the ball, and he usually shoots it a high percentage."
What to know
— This is Moody’s first county title since 2016.
— Helms joined Dozier on the St. Clair County All-Tournament team alongside fellow Blue Devils Blaine Burke and Kolby Seymour.
— Ragland more than hung with Moody through the first two quarters. The Purple Devils held a 14-13 lead with 5:20 left in the second quarter. Then Moody went on an 11-2 run sparked by a 3-pointer from Helms. Ragland traded blows for the final two minutes of the quarter, but Moody held a 31-21 lead at the break.
— Moody opened the second half with a pair of 3-point shots, the first of which was courtesy of Helms. The Blue Devils then proceeded to outscore Ragland 25-4.
— Ragland freshman Brayden Collins kept his team in it early, scoring 10 of his team-high 13 points in the opening 11 minutes of the game. He also recorded at least three steals and at least four rebounds in the loss.
— Collins was joined on the all-tournament team by senior Jordan Turner (10 points on Saturday) and Tacorion Soles.
Who said
— Bates on what makes Ragland’s Turner such a tough matchup: "He is super athletic, and he can shoot it from 25 feet out. So if you get too close to him, then he goes by you, and if you don't, he will hit a 3. So I didn't really want him to catch it, so Kolby (Seymour) did a really good job denying him."
— Dozier on if Moody has found a groove: "When we play together as a team, I think we can match up with any team in the state, but we had some rough stretches where we was not playing as good. But we been playing good this tournament, and I think it will go off (and continue) into the regular season and into the area tournament."
— Bates on Dozier’s humility: "He is a true team player. If he scores great. If he just plays defense and affects everything else and getting rebounds, he is just a great teammate."
— Bates on if the championship will give the team momentum: "I hope so. To me, it should. We started beating a really good Springville team, so that should help us. … Hopefully, they will get some confidence from winning this. We haven't won't it in so long, so it will help us play."
Next up
— Moody hosts Mortimer Jordan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
— Ragland hosts Westbrook Christian on Tuesday night at 7.