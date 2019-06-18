The Springville Fire Department this morning released the name of a firefighter who died Monday after collapsing at an Anniston training center.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Monday that Echols was training outside at the center when he collapsed from heat stroke and went into cardiac arrest.
Anniston Fire Chris Collins said Monday that firefighters began treating him immediately. Brown said he was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10 a.m.
The Springville Fire Department will hold a press conference this morning at 10:30 to "provide additional information about the untimely death ...," according to the press release.
Authorities initially declined to provide Echols’ name until his family members are notified.
According to Collins, this is the first time anyone has died while training at the center.
Collins asked the public to keep Echols' family and the Springville Fire Department in their prayers.
Because the firefighter died in the line of duty, Brown said, authorities plan to send him to a laboratory at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for an autopsy.