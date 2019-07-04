An Odenville man reported missing Monday was found Wednesday near the intersection of Alabama 23 and Evergreen Road in Springville near a vehicle on a dirt road.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Kevin Welbourne, 36. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell pronounced Welbourne dead at the scene.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said the sheriff’s office was dispatched at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday to the scene.
“We immediately secured the scene, and our investigators are currently working to determine the cause of death,” Murray said. “His body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.”
