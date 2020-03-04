BREAKING NEWS: Steele man dies in head-on collision Wednesday afternoon

STEELE -- One man is dead following a head-on collision in Steele on Wednesday afternoon.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russel identified the man as Coy Lee Robinson, 79, of Steele. Russel said the accident occurred at 12:17 p.m.
Russel said Robinson’s Lincoln sedan collided with a pickup truck on the 4200 block of Hope Avenue in Steele.
Russel said Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:32 p.m. from blunt force injuries associated with the crash.
Russel said that the driver of the pickup truck was transported to UAB Hospital.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident.